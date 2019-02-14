If you're single this Valentine's Day, we're here to help.
News4 spoke with a Nashville dating expert who told us how important the first date actually is.
Matchmaker Laura Lee Wood, who is a former attorney, says it's important to be asked out on a "real" first date - not coffee or drinks, but maybe a dinner or a unique experience.
When it comes to the first date, she says safety comes first.
"I highly recommend that you provide a friend with a photo of the person you're going out with, a copy of their profile, the address of where you're meeting them. Especially women, obviously, I always want to make sure they're making sure at least one other person knows where they're going," Wood said.
She also says turn on your GPS tracker and share your location with someone. Wood also recommends taking an Uber and leaving separately.
