NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Pop-rock band Matchbox Twenty, best known for a string of hits from the 1990s and early 2000s, is bringing their 2020 summer tour to Bridgestone Arena on August 5 with special guest, The Wallflowers.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. for fan club members and on sale to the general public starting Friday, Jan. 17 starting at noon at LiveNation.com. Citi card-members can purchase presale tickets on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m.
Additional ticket information can be found at MatchboxTwenty.com.
Matchbox Twenty is known for hits such as as "Unwell," "If You're Gone," "3AM," "Push," "Back 2 Good," "Bent," and others. The Wallflowers are known for their hit 1998 single "One Headlight."
