AUGUSTA, GA (WSMV) -- Officials at Augusta National Golf Club announced Friday morning that they would be postponing The Masters tournament, as well as other associated golf tournaments held on their grounds.
Following the suspension of all major athletic leagues, Augusta National has elected to postpone the 2020 Masters, along with the Augusta National Women's Amateur competition, and the Chip and Putt National Finals.
They do hope to be able to still hold their tournament, that's only been postponed or cancelled three times in history, 1943, 1944, and 1945, during World War II.
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club:
Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.
You can read the full announcement at The Masters website.
