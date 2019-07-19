The crash of a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous materials, that caused massive delays on 1-40, was due to the driver of the truck following too closely to the car in front of him, a crash investigation shows.
While the driver of the tractor-trailer, 60-year-old Ronald Vercher, has not been given a citation, the investigation states that he followed improperly.
The crash is yet another example of what a News4 Investigates analysis found in May, that the main factor in crashes where the tractor-trailer was at fault was that the driver was following too closely to other cars.
When the crash happened on June 28, the impact was felt far beyond the crash, as miles of traffic on 1-40 were brought to a standstill for much of the day in and out of Cheatham and Davidson Counties.
"It's a huge ripple affect where everyone is affected by it," said THP Lt. Travis Plotzer.
The tractor-trailer, owned by Superior Carriers out of Oak Brook, Illinois, was carrying a highly-flammable material that forced emergency responders to evacuate people within a half mile.
"It was a dangerous scene," Plotzer said.
The crash investigation shows that Vercher approached the rear of the vehicle in front of him rapidly and hit the left rear side of the car.
The report shows Vercher's vehicle overturned several times, trapping him inside.
Vercher was airlifted from the scene and released from the hospital Wednesday.
