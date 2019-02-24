NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A massive mudslide has shut down eastbound lanes Interstate 24 north of Nashville around mile marker 42.
According to TDOT Smartway, the incident was first reported around 9:59 p.m. Saturday night, and was originally expected to be clear by 7 p.m. Sunday, however TDOT officials have since stated that repairs to the roadway may take at least a week.
"The full scope of necessary slope repairs will not be known until material can be cleared from the slide site. A TDOT contractor is preparing to begin this process, but due to the unstable conditions around the area, the work will likely be slow going," said a TDOT spokesperson in a statement.
Those who are trying to get to Nashville are being rerouted to Exit 40 Old Hickory Boulevard exit and then back onto Interstate 65 to get into town.
"While TDOT cannot give a firm estimate for re-opening at this time, the department advises drivers to plan for the closure to be in place at least a week. Once a repair schedule is confirmed, TDOT will provide updated information," said TDOT.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.