MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A home is a total loss after a massive house fire in Clarksville overnight Tuesday.
Fire officials tell us crews arrived just after 1:15 a.m. to flames going through the roof of a house on Cobblestone Lane.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say the homeowner arrived shortly after they did.
The homeowner told fire crews that he left a small fire in a wood-burning fireplace. No injuries were reported.
