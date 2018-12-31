NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Thousands rang in the new year at the Music City Midnight event at Bicentennial Mall in downtown Nashville.
Event organizers estimated a record number of 175,000 to 200,000 people were there watching the Music Note drop. The previous crowd record was 150,000 from 2015.
Keith Urban headlined the show for the third-straight year. As part of his performance, Urban sang a tribute to the country music artists who passed away in 2018.
The famous Music Note was larger than last year, with 13,000 light bulbs, standing about 16 feet tall and weighing about 400 pounds.
A five-minute fireworks show at midnight was rounded out with a 30-minute show from Urban.
News4 caught up with folks who came a long way to see the show, including Elaine Tirao from Chicago.
"One of our friends just turned 21, and he wanted to come down here for New Year’s Eve. I think we're going to go around 8 p.m. and then we're going to stay. (It) depends on the weather," she said.
Neil Janna was visiting Music City from Montreal.
"Keith Urban man, can't miss Keith Urban,” Janna said. "We (brought) our ponchos from Canada. (It) doesn't matter if there's mud, if there's rain, whatever, we're going to have a great time."
Organizers say the makeup of the crowd for Music City Midnight was about 40 percent out-of-towners and 60 percent locals. In addition, there was a large international showing, especially from the United Kingdom.
Clearly, everyone from across the world wants to be in Music City. Butch Spyridon with Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation said they were prepared to handle them.
"It allows us to really secure the perimeter with about 400 security staff and personnel on site," Spyridon said.
Here are some interesting facts about the event:
- 75 production trucks were on site for the event
- Over 1,100 lighting fixtures were used
- Over 11,000,000 pixels of video were used
- Over 3 miles of fiber optic cable was used on site
- 1.2 miles of cable ramps were used
- Over 5 miles of feeder/power cable were used
- 164 audio speakers were used
- The Music Note had over 13,000 LED pixels inside
- Stage (including wings) measured 7,200 square feet
- Over 250 production staff on site at peak (early morning of Jan. 1)
- Over 150,000 square feet of flooring put down
- 26 pieces of heavy equipment used
