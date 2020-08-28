The massage therapist who is under criminal investigation for inappropriately touching women has filed paperwork to try and put a stop to the revocation of his license.

More than 17 women have told News4 Investigates that Tarek Mentouri inappropriately touched them or himself during massages or job interviews.

After Mentouri’s license was revoked by the state board of massage licensure, News4 Investigates then uncovered that he was still scheduling and conducting massages.

Despite obituary and revoked license, News4 finds massage therapist alive and still operating Even with his massage license revoked and an obituary online, one man is alive and still giving out massages in Nashville.

While a for sale sign now stands outside his house and a paper sign hangs on his door reading that he is out of state and possibly will move away permanently, Mentouri has filed paperwork with the state to stop the revocation of his license.

In the filing, Mentouri claims he was not notified about the hearing to discuss his license.

But not only did the state present evidence in their hearing that Mentouri was notified.

News4 Investigates also contacted Mentouri on the day of the hearing, through text and by phone, that his license has been revoked.

Mentouri agreed to an interview with News4 Investigates this week, but never showed up.