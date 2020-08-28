Jeremy Finley reports on a North Nashville massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women trying to regain his license.

The massage therapist who is under criminal investigation for inappropriately touching women has filed paperwork to try and put a stop to the revocation of his license.

More than 17 women have told News4 Investigates that Tarek Mentouri inappropriately touched them or himself during massages or job interviews.

After Mentouri’s license was revoked by the state board of massage licensure, News4 Investigates then uncovered that he was still scheduling and conducting massages.

While a for sale sign now stands outside his house and a paper sign hangs on his door reading that he is out of state and possibly will move away permanently, Mentouri has filed paperwork with the state to stop the revocation of his license.

Download PDF Motion for Stay for Tarek Mentouri

In the filing, Mentouri claims he was not notified about the hearing to discuss his license.

But not only did the state present evidence in their hearing that Mentouri was notified.

Download PDF Mentouri Board Final Order

News4 Investigates also contacted Mentouri on the day of the hearing, through text and by phone, that his license has been revoked.

Mentouri agreed to an interview with News4 Investigates this week, but never showed up.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.