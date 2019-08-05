When tragedy strikes in the form of a mass shooting, families grieve, politicians react, and no further action is usually taken. We're reporting these stories more and more and fear is it's becoming white noise.
“I hope we're not becoming numb to it but it sure does happen way too often,” a woman leaving Kroger told our News4 crew Monday. “I don't think we're becoming numb to it,” another said. “I think we don't know what to do about it.”
“I just think we're in a vicious cycle right now,” Jonathan Metzl, director of The Center for Mental Health and Society at Vanderbilt University, said. ”I certainly think we are desensitized to everyday gun violence… As we become more numb to mass shootings and to gun violence more broadly, mass shootings themselves become more spectacular to kind of catch our attention.”
Mass shootings themselves, he said, haven't lost our attention relative to other types of gun deaths. “We need to keep the focus not just on mass shootings, but also on the pervasive and epidemic levels of just everyday gun violence that we have in this country… I think there's a strong copycat phenomenon and mass shooters recognize what they need to do to get our attention.”
He said the feeling is closer to helplessness, and that recurring feeling may be what eventually motivates people to demand change. “People feel helpless, and I think the message we have to keep putting out is that there are real policy solutions.”
