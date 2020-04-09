NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A judge has denied a request for a mass early release of inmates from Davidson County jails.
Public Defender Martesha Johnson asked the general sessions court to release inmates before they get sick or die, in the event of the COVID-19 virus spreading through the population.
One inmate has tested positive.
Sheriff Daron Hall testified that when an inmate is tested, he has to lock down an entire cell block of 100 inmates until the results come back, and he said, inmate tests are not a high priority so they take longer to come back.
The public defender warned that the inability to isolate infected inmates means that the virus could spread like wildfire, as it did in a Gallatin nursing home where deaths climbed into the double-digits.
"We can't afford to have that in Nashville jails. We need to avoid a public health catastrophy," Johnson said.
Davidson County District Attorney Glen Funk opposed a mass release, asking the judge to expand the special dockets that review each inmate's case.
"To ask the courts for a blank order that says everyone gets out of jail - I don't think that would be responsible," Funk said.
After the judge denied the request for a mass early release, a spokesperson for Sheriff Hall said they would manage as best they can, and said it was fortunate that arrests by Metro police are down.
