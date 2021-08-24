MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – People visiting Murfreesboro City Schools will be required to wear masks and practice school distancing, the district posted on its Facebook page.
The mask requirement will start on Thursday and is expected to last through Wednesday, September 29.
Officials with Murfreesboro City Schools said the decision comes after being voted on by their leadership during Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Information will be posted to the Murfreesboro City Schools website and sent out to parents by Wednesday afternoon.
To read more, click here.
