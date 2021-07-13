NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will not require mask-wearing for the upcoming school year, but will recommend them for unvaccinated students and staff or those with underlying health conditions.
At the Board meeting tonight, Dr. Battle announced the updated COVID protocols for the start of the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 10. Learn more here: https://t.co/Di5SHpHmhA— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 14, 2021
During their meeting Tuesday evening, school board members discussed COVID-19 policies and procedures for the 2021-22 school year.
The district will largely follow guidance released from the CDC just four days ago, with three-feet of social distancing, contact tracing and rapid tests still on the table on an as-needed basis.
Permission forms to allow tracing and testing will be included in the 2021-22 student/parent handbook.
Visitors at district schools will remain limited for the 2021-22 school year. However, the district says visits for educational purposes will be allowed.
Additionally, outside groups can use school facilities when students are not in class.
The following are a list of MNPS board-recommended COVID procedures:
Metro Schools joins Wilson County Schools as the most recent Midstate district to drop its mask mandate for the coming school year.
The district says it will continue to monitor local COVID metrics and adjust their procedures as needed.
To read the full agenda from Tuesday's meeting and more on the COVID Protocols, click here.
