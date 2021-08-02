NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's back-to-school week here in the mid-state!
The hot topic of the week is masks as students, teachers, and parents are eyeing the return back to the classroom.
Right now, masks will be optional for all students and staff in Davidson, Wilson, and Sumner County schools.
In order to continue to follow guidelines, each district has put policies in place.
For Metro Nashville Public Schools, students and staff who are not vaccinated, have underlying health conditions, or are not eligible for vaccines, are still strongly recommended to wear masks.
MNPS will also continue to monitor community transmission rates to determine whether mandatory mask requirements are necessary.
In Wilson County, symptom checks will be conducted once per week using questions recommended by the Tennessee Department of Health.
When possible, students will be distanced by at least three feet and if a child is determined to be a “close contact," students will be required to quarantine.
Lastly, in Sumner County, students and staff will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
If a parent believes their child has been in close contact with a COVID positive individual, they may choose to quarantine them.
Click on the following school district to find more information on its COVID policies:
