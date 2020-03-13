NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Hermitage Precinct officers and the FBI's Violent Crimes Force are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber.
A masked suspect walked into the Outreach Community Credit Union in the 3900 block of Central Pike around 1:30 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.
This masked gunman Friday at 1:30 p.m. robbed the Outreach Community Credit Union at 3904 Central Pike. He demanded cash at gunpoint & fled on foot. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/jFzobeQCS6— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 13, 2020
The suspect fled on foot from the credit union.
If you recognize the person in the pictures, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
