NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Terrifying moments for a South Nashville business owner, after a man touches himself in front of her store window.
Perla Salas owns Ingrid's Nails. She was at her shop around 9:00 last Wednesday cleaning when she saw a man at her window.
“I didn’t realize he was watching me until we watched the cameras. I saw the man and he just point down.so when I saw that I saw his penis," said Salas.
The man was wearing a mask and apron touching himself.
Salas said her main concern is all the children that live and go to school in the area.
“I have teenagers out there. You know, I don't want nobody getting hurt. People say you think too much for other people, I do because I care."
Salas said she hopes and prays this man is caught.
“If he's watching you need to be careful cause were are gonna catch you. I'm not afraid of you,"said Salas.
Salas filed a police report and an investigation is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.