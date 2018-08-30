ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for the two gunmen who forced their way inside a family's home in Antioch early Thursday morning.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the masked gunmen approached a a man and woman who were standing outside the home in the 4000 block of Xavier Drive.
The suspects then held the couple at gunpoint as they made their way inside the house around 2 a.m.
Police said six other people, including two children, were already inside the house at the time. The children were in another room and were not near the gunmen, according to investigators.
The gunmen stole purses and cellphones from the victims before running away.
According to police, no one was injured in the incident.
One of the suspects is tall with a thin mustache. He was wearing a hoodie pulled up tight over his head.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.