NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police are looking for the masked gunman responsible for a fatal shooting in Bordeaux on Saturday night that left a man dead and another injured.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Dept. responded to the home on the 3100 block of Cliff Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
Police said three men were watching a football game inside the home when a masked man walked up to the front storm door and opened fire.
Frank Blair IV, 40, of Jenkins Street, was struck in the face. One of his friends was struck in the arm.
Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where Blair died. The other man was treated and released.
The gunman is described as a black man with a light complexion. He was wearing a hoodie pulled tightly over his head and a black face mask.
The deceased, Blair, had an extensive arrest history and was free on a $15,500 bond for an arrest in September for felony gun possession, and misdemeanor drug and trespassing charges.
Metro detectives said they are looking at Blair's background extensively to determine who may have killed him.
If you have any information about this fatal shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
