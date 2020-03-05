Carjacked Dodge Charger crash ends pursuit

 Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One suspected carjacker was killed and another was injured in a crash during a police chase near the Rutherford County line Wednesday night. 

Metro Police say the masked suspects were armed with a long gun and a pistol when they carjacked a Dodge Charger pulling into a driveway on Linbar Drive just before 9:30 p.m. 

After spotted by police, a pursuit ensued after the stolen Dodge Charger onto Murfreesboro Pike near the Rutherford County line. That's when officials say the Charger crossed into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle. The carjacked Charger then overturned and caught fire. 

Investigators believe ammunition in the Charger began to explode in the flames. Officials say an officer was able to pull one suspect out of the Charger. 

That suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries. A passenger of the vehicle hit by the Charger has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.  

 

