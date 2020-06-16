NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The heat of the summer doesn’t make for the most comfortable mask weather, as many work to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If you’re walking outside it’s fine to not wear a mask as long as you don’t encounter others but you should have a mask available,” said Robert Miller, professor of pulmonary medicine at Vanderbilt University.
Miller says you should keep an extra mask handy if you know you may be sweating. He says you need to keep your mask as dry as possible.
For cloth masks, Miller says you should try cleaning them daily, washing with detergent and drying on high heat.
If you’re using a medical mask, in some cases you can clean them with hydrogen peroxide spray or UV light.
“You can keep them out in the sun, that will help, but if they’re soiled or they’re covered with make up or something like that then they’re probably not reusable,” Miller said.
If you're too hot in your mask step away from people and take it off to take a break. Taking it partly off your face isn't effective.
“You’ve got to cover your face,” Miller said. “It’s the only way for it to be effective.”
