MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - In our busy and non-stop world, finding time to workout can be challenging. But for this week's Workout Wednesday, our Big Joe has found a place where time is on your side.
9Round Fitness is tailored for a very intense 30-minute kickboxing circuit workout.
Since its opening in South Carolina back in 2008, there are more than 750 9Round clubs open throughout 45 states and 19 countries.
Big Joe visited 9Round Fitness down in Murfreesboro and is finding out what new safety procedures have been put in place.
