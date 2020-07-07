Mask mandate issued in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Residents in Robertson County will be required to wear masks in public.

Mayor Billy A. Vogle signed the executive order on Tuesday afternoon after talking with health officials.

Vogle said the county and the state are "experiencing a public health emergency" and wearing masks can help "to slow the trend of rising COVID-19 cases."

The mayor said confirmed COVID-19 cases in Robertson County "have risen dramatically" and that "is concerning and dangerous."

"Pandemic fatigue is real; our confusion and frustration is real...but now is the time to take proactive measures and focus on the health of our family, friends, neighbors and community. Not only has this virus had a detrimental effect on the health and welfare of our citizens but has also been responsible for wrecking our economic welfare," Vogle said in the executive order.

The mayor's executive order is similar to ones that have been issued in Williamson and Sumner Counties.