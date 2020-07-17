MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A mask mandate has been issued for Montgomery and Wilson counties.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced on Friday that there will be a mask mandate in the county after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

People visiting Wilson County will be required to wear masks or face coverings when in public and when people cannot maintain six feet of social distance.

Hutto said his ability to issue a mask mandate expires on August 3. Thus the decision by Hutto has not effect on the school system.

The school board voted against requiring masks in schools earlier this week.

Wilson Co. Schools votes against requiring masks this fall as deadline approaches for parents to make school decisions The deadline is fast approaching for Wilson County families to decide whether or not their child will attend school in person, or online.

Mayor Jim Durrett issued the executive order for Montgomery County on Friday.

The mandate will go into on Monday and will expire on Jul 27. The order means cloth or other face coverings will be required in the following situations:

within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments

public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained

within publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

Durrett knows there are "varying opinions about wearing a face-covering."

“The use of face coverings in a preferred alternative to the closing of businesses and preventing schools from re-opening, which could likely become necessary if some action is not taken. This is the best defense against coronavirus we have at this time. The great thing is that we can all play a role in stopping the spread of the virus and I have no doubt that our community prefers the use of face coverings over continued closures of schools and business,” Durrett said in a statement on Friday.

The decision came after Durrett met with City Mayor Joe Pitts as well as Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Clarksville Police Department Chief David Crockarell, and Director of Medical Services Jimmie Edwards on Friday.

For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 information, click here or call 931-648-5787.