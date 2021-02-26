Mask mandate for Williamson County to expire on Saturday night

The mask mandate for Williamson County will expire this weekend, according to the mayor's office.
Mayor Rodgers Anderson said he is letting the face-covering order for Williamson County expire on Saturday night. Anderson said the reason behind his decision is "the significant progress in reducing COVID cases in recent weeks and the positive impact on hospital capacity."
Anderson said he is still encouraging residents to wear face coverings when social distancing is not achievable in public places.
The mayor said he is "optimistic that voluntary compliance with public health advice, including wearing a face covering, washing of hands, and social distancing can help us maintain the progress we have made."
Anderson said he would "continue to closely monitor the number of cases and impact on government and hospital services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.