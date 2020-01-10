ANNAPOLIS, MD (WSMV) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee have made a friendly wager involving Maryland Crab Cakes and Nashville Hot Chicken ahead of Saturday’s AFC playoff game between the Titans and Baltimore Ravens.
According to Gov. Hogan’s office, Hogan will host Gov. Lee and First Lady Maria Lee at the football game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The loser will have to chow down on the winning city’s famous cuisine.
“We certainly look forward to hosting Governor Lee, but that’s where our good hospitality will end, because I have ‘big truss’ that the Ravens are going to take out the Titans,” Gov. Hogan said.
“I am honored to be with Governor Hogan and appreciate his invitation to join him for this exciting playoff game. It’s fitting to have Governor Hogan eat some Nashville Hot Chicken, because the Titans are certainly going to be bringing the heat on Saturday,” Gov. Lee said.
Funny enough, Lee’s family is divided when it comes to football. His wife Maria grew up in Silver Spring, MD, and attended college at the University of Maryland.
Kickoff will be Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
