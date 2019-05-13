NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Co-headlining artists Mary J. Blige and Nas are bringing The Royalty Tour to the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, July 18th, and tickets go on sale Friday.
Global superstar Mary J. Blige has won nine Grammy Awards, and received nominations for Academy Awards, Golden Globe, and Screen Actor's Guild awards. She has sold more than 50 million albums, and on May 8th of this year released her most recent single featuring Nas called "Thriving"
Hip hop influencer Nas has had great success both as a performer and producer, having released 11 albums and selling more than 30 million records world wide.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10:00AM at the Bridgestone Arena box office and online through Ticketmaster.
