NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Martin the Cat who has been missing since a bomb went off in downtown Nashville has been found!

His mom, Malory, confirms to News4 that police found him in his normal spot in her closet of her apartment on 2nd Avenue North.

The morning of the bombing, Malory escaped after hearing the explosion and hasn't been able to go back to her apartment.

She says Martin tore into his food and was happy.

He also supposedly wasn't happy when the officer grabbed him cutting his vacation short and injured the officer.