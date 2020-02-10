LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Martin technologies in Lawrenceburg laid off 75 employees this morning.
The company, an engineering and manufacturing firm, opened in Lawrenceburg in 2018.
The employees who were laid off do not know if the move is temporary or permanent. They received noticed about the layoffs this morning.
News4 has learned that the Chamber of Commerce in Lawrenceburg is trying to hep the 75 employees find new jobs.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
