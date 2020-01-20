NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and News4 is Working 4 You with a list of area events celebrating and honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
31st Annual MLK Day March and Convocation
The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship will be holding their 31st Annual MLK Youth Rally, March, and Convocation featuring keynote speaker Joy-Ann Reid of MSNBC's AM Joy. The youth rally begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church (2708 Jefferson Street). The march begins at 10 a.m. to Tennessee State University's Gentry Center and the convocation begins there at 11 a.m.
For more information, visit mlkdaynashville.com.
MLK Day at The Discovery Center
The Nissan Foundation sponsors this FREE event celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with arts, music, and culture. The event begins at 10 a.m. and lasts through 5 p.m. at 502 SE Broad Street in Murfreesboro.
For more information, visit explorethedc.org/programsevents.
MLK Day at Belmont University
Belmont University will host the art and essay exhibition MLK from a Child's Perspective on Monday evening from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Inman Health Sciences Building's First Lecture Hall. A candlelight vigil will follow from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
For more information and upcoming MLK/Civil Rights events this week, click here.
MLK Day at Vanderbilt University
The 2020 Vanderbilt University MLK Commemorative Series is currently underway, with the theme "The Power of Storytelling: Our Stories Connect Us."
The annual MLK Day Blood Drive starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. at the Vanderbilt Hillel Schulman Center for Jewish Life. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred. To preregister, click here.
Vanderbilt will also host the Nashville Freedom Ride Tour leaving from Branscomb Circle from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. This is an RSVP event, with priority given to students. Contact nadine.delarosa@vanderbilt.edu for more information.
