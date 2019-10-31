FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - If you’re a parent you know how important it is to keep your child safe.
News4 spoke with a local martial arts instructor about ways children can protect themselves against an attacker.
Steven Bates teaches children and adults at Premier Martial Arts in Franklin about the best ways they can fight back.
“Statistics say young adults and teens are the most people that get targeted by these type of predators. They’re going to be looking for someone who is not going to give them a lot of trouble, someone that seems like they’re not going to fight back,” said Bates.
Bates suggests using Cooper’s Color Code.
It’s a self-defense chart that breaks down when you need to fight back.
“Orange would be when you identify a threat. Let’s say you’re walking down this tunnel and you see something thats usually not there, maybe like a man standing in the tunnel. Red is when you have to jump into action. When you see the threat actually happening. Let’s say this person is coming towards you, this is when you run, jump, fight to get out of the situation,” said Bates.
He encourages people not be afraid to fight if you’re put in danger.
“When it’s your life on the line you need to go ahead and fight for whats yours,” said Bates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.