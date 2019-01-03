MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Marshall County elementary school teacher is facing statutory rape charges after authorities said he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.
Investigators charged 29-year-old Jonathan Seth Isley after an incident that occurred last July with a 15-year-old. The victim was not a student of his, and the two reportedly met on social media. Isley teaches at West Hills Elementary School as a fourth grade social studies and science teacher.
The school board has placed Isley on suspension without pay while the incident is under investigation. A mugshot of Isley was not immediately provided to News4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.