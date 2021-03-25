Marshall County prepares for possible severe weather

LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) - The Marshall County Emergency Operations Center is preparing for the storms on Thursday afternoon.
The staff at the Marshall County Emergency Operations Center are coordinating with emergency services and volunteer fire departments.
EOC officials reported a box truck was blown over by high winds near Henry Horton State Park between Chapel Hill and Lewisburg around 3:45 p.m.
Already seeing some gloomy conditions outside the EOC. @WSMV @WSMVweather #TNwx pic.twitter.com/DtQVaT7DDC— Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) March 25, 2021
