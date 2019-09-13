MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Marshall County High School coach has been arrested on charges of sexual battery by an authority figure and offense of solicitation of a minor.
According to Lewisburg Police, 24-year-old Spenser Curtis McGuiggan was arrested on September 10 and has since bonded out. He was in jail on $18,000 bond.
TSSAA confirms that McGuiggan is a head coach of the school's wrestling team as well as a full-time teacher at the school
Details surrounding his arrest are not yet available.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
