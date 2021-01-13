A Marshall County High School football player was seriously injured in a game last year and now, the community is coming to his aid.

His Chapel Hill home was re-created by friends and neighbors to fit his needs better.

Micah Mclendon returned home on Wednesday after four months. He was severely injured on the football field in September. Hospitals and rehab centers were his life till this week's return.

His mother so happy it's finally happened.

"We are just grateful that he's back here," Micah's mom Laura McClendon said.

For now, Micah is a wheelchair user. However, there is hope that could change. A new addition was created on his home, all wheelchair friendly, from neighborhood businesses and friends. It is making life easier for him.

"He had no idea this was what he would see when he came home, he knew something was being built but didn't know it would be this good it's perfect for him," Laura McClendon said.

It's a difficult four months for the family, still so much thanks for the giving.