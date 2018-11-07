Marsha Blackburn says she’s wasting no time as Tennessee’s new U.S. Senator-elect.
Blackburn made history Tuesday night at the Volunteer State’s first elected female senator.
“I’m just grateful that I had an opportunity to break another barrier and open a pathway for more women,” Blackburn told News 4 during an interview. “We all know that our society is enriched by having women at the table to make decisions.”
Blackburn says she has a lot she wants to start working on in her first 90 days.
"One of the issues we've worked on is rural broadband and we're going to continue that work,” Blackburn said. "We have also worked on access to affordable healthcare for our rural and under-served communities.”
With a newly split Congress we asked Blackburn how it could affect the agenda.
“My hope is that democrats will come to the table and work with us,” Blackburn said. “Americans want our country to be moving forward and they realize that while we are well served by robust political debate, two party debate it has to be respectful.”
Blackburn is already working with Vice President Pence and President Trump.
“I spoke with the President early this morning and he had tried to call last night but couldn’t get through,” Blackburn said. “We had a great conversation, talked about the race, talked about how we handled some of the issues in the race, talked about moving forward going back to D.C. and beginning that transition.”
One person Blackburn says she hasn’t spoken with since the election is Phil Bredesen, who she beat by ten points.
“I have not had the opportunity to speak with him I look forward to it,” Blackburn said. “I would hope that all Tennesseans want to work with me.”
