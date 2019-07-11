NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- EDITION, a new branded luxury hotel by Marriott, has been announced for Grundy Street, in Nashville's "North Gulch" area.
Currently there are only nine Edition hotels open around the world, in major destination cities like London, Ab Dhabi, New York's Times Square, and Singapore, to name a few.
The Nashville project joins Marriott's current construction of Edition hotels in Rome, Dubai, Hollywood, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and others.
The construction will be at the corner of 11th Ave. North and Grundy Street, and backs up to longtime music venue 12th & Porter.
The new hotel brand is described by Marriott as one that redefines the codes of traditional luxury. The company says each hotel is unique in design and offerings, to reflect the best of local social and cultural experiences, specific to its' location.
Once complete, the hotel will have 280 rooms, five dining or food options, an entertainment venue, and a rooftop bar and terrace.
