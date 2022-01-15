NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police have charged two drivers in a crash that killed one woman on Gallatin Pike Friday night.
According to police, a Honda Civic was speeding when it hit a Chevy truck pulling out of a driveway with a husband and wife inside.
The impact split the truck in two, killing the wife, 30-year-old Alexandra Lloyd. The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Jeremy Mooneyhan and Lloyd’s husband, was injured and transported to Skyline Medical Center, police say.
Detectives found multiple needles in the truck and at the scene, along with white powder and a tourniquet. A search warrant was issued for Mooneyhan’s blood sample.
Mooenyhan faces multiple possession charges and driving with a revoked license.
The driver of the Civic, 18-year-old Felix Perez-Morente, admitted to drinking alcohol and a warrant for his blood sample was also obtained.
Perez-Morente is charged with vehicular homicide and drinking under the age of 21, among others.
