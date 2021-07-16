NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Over the next two days, Nashville will be paying tribute to one of the leading civil rights activists of our time.

On Friday the city will unveil a marker in honor of late Congressman John Lewis.

The lawmaker and civil rights leader died in 2020 and was honored in Nashville by having part of Fifth Avenue renamed to Rep. John Lewis Way.

The marker will be revealed there as part of the finishing touches on the street's renaming.

The unveiling ceremony happens at 10 a.m. Friday at 611 Commerce Street.

The unveiling ceremony happens at 10 a.m. Friday at 611 Commerce Street.

On Saturday, Rep. Lewis will be celebrated outside the Ryman Auditorium after the street's official dedication ceremony.

The 11 a.m. celebration will feature words from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham and musical performances by Ruby Amanfu, Leigh Nash and Matt Maher.

To find out more, visit johnlewisway.org.