HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music singer John Cash would have turned 90 on Saturday, and to honor his memory, a ceremony is scheduled near his longtime home in Hendersonville.
On Saturday, there will be installation of a "Tennessee Music Pathways" marker at HALO Realty in Hendersonville. It is a chance to see the new marker commemorating Cash's greatness but imperfect life for the first time.
Cash's impact on music felt every day at the downtown museum built in his honor.
"He stood for the little man, the flag, just a good guy," Joe Affronti said. "My grandfather put me on to him. He was a coal miner too."
Affronti is 90 and here from Tampa for hockey, but he could not pass up a chance to see the stuff that fills the Cash Museum. Affronti said it's the kind of music that everybody would love
Affronti was surrounded by family, his son, and grandson, who listened to his wisdom about music.
"I'm not a big fan of today's musc, but Johnny Cash," Affronti said. "His songs always had some kind of message."
Cash's representatives, friends, and family are among the speakers at the ceremony.
Saturday's ceremony is 700 E Main St. at 10:30 a.m. It is a celebration, and all are clearly invited to wear black.
Parking is available at Halo Realty, Hendersonville Animal Hospital, and Hendersonville Church of God.
