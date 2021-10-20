NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The teen behind the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history spoke after pleading guilty to that shooting in Parkland, Florida. Nikolas Cruz killed a total of 17 students and faculty members. This case now moves to the penalty phase, where prosecutors have plans to pursue the death penalty.
March For Our Lives (MFOL) was started by five Parkland school shooting survivors. MFOL rallies were held across the country weeks after the deadly school shooting, including in Nashville. A graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who was living in Nashville at the time, organized the rally where thousands of people gathered in downtown Nashville near the courthouse calling for stricter gun laws.
"It was traumatizing it was definitely one of the worst days of anyone's life from parkland definitely of my life and something that I will never forget," Stoneman graduate Abby Brafman said.
Brafman can recall the moment she found out there was a school shooting at her alma mater in Parkland, Florida.
She was a freshman at Vanderbilt at the time. Brafman graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School less than a year before the mass shooting, but still had several friends who were attending the high school.
"The trauma of this event definitely expanded beyond the people even in the school that day," Brafman said.
Weeks after the shooting, Brafman organized a March For Our Lives Rally.
"What's going on during the march and what happened at parkland has been really influential in my life and it's something I'll continue advocating for," Brafman said.
It's been more than three years since the Parkland school shooting. Now Brafman is at Harvard getting a master's degree in education policy analysis to help keep students safe in schools. She says hearing the news that Nikolas Cruz plead guilty to shooting and killing 17 people is huge.
"It will bring some sense of closure to Parkland families because so much has happened in this small town however in a national dialogue about gun violence we haven't even begun to really start that conversation," Brafman said.
Brafman said she's hoping to see more done to stop gun violence across the country. "There has to be some sort of solution. I don't know what it is. I'm at freaking Harvard trying to figure it out."
She's alarmed to see how many teens lost their lives here in Nashville recently.
"It's student aged youth dying of gun violence in the communities across Nashville. To have lost 4 students already in this school year is an absolute atrocity," Brafman said.
March for our lives released a statement saying “A single guilty plea does not bring closure…” "We won’t have closure until our laws prevent these tragedies in the first place.”
