NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Marine from Nashville was one of the two pilots killed in a helicopter crash during a training course in Arizona on Saturday.
Military officials identified 30-year-old Capt. Travis W. Brannon as one of the victims.
Brannon was assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing in Kaneohe Bay, HI.
His previous duty stations included the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and the Marine Corps Air Station in Kaneohe Bay.
During his military career, Brannon received the Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
Maj. Matthew M. Wiegand, 34, of Ambler, PA, was also killed in the crash.
"It is a somber day for the entire Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command as we mourn this tremendous loss. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time," said Brig. Gen. Roger B. Turner Jr., a commanding general at the base in Twentynine Palms, CA, in a news release.
Officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
