NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Dodge Chargers were impounded by Metro Police to combat street racing.
In one of the Chargers, police recovered a pistol, marijuana and a ski mask.
One of those Dodge cars impounded last weekend as part of the street racing initiative had some interesting contents. Found during the execution of a search warrant today were a pistol, marijuana & a ski mask. More charges are forthcoming against the 29 yr old driver. pic.twitter.com/kj0vOLkZqR— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 18, 2020
Two drivers were arrested on Friday night as part of an initiative by the Metro Nashville Police Department.
More charges are forthcoming against the 29-year-old driver of the Charger containing the gun and drugs.
These 2 Dodge Chargers are impounded after their drivers were arrested Fri night as part of the MNPD's initiative to combat street racing. The drivers couldn't evade an MNPD helicopter. Fri night's initiative produced 21 stops for speeding, loud mufflers, drag racing, etc. pic.twitter.com/7osuFxJvDP— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 14, 2020
The initiative produced 21 stops for speeding, loud mufflers, drag racing and other violations.
