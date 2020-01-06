Maren Morris

One of country music’s biggest stars and the Nashville Ballet will soon share the stage.

Maren Morris will perform at the Ballet Ball, February 29th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

The Grammy and CMA Album of the Year-winner will sing a setlist of her hits at the black-tie fundraising gala, which raises money to present educational dance programming to over 30,000 youth and families in underserved communities throughout Middle Tennessee.

Singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter will also perform.   

The Versailles-inspired ball is chaired by Allison Cotton and Emily Humphreys along with Honorary Chair Suann Davis. Late Party Co-Chairs are Ann Ralls Brown, Camille Barrett, and Hank Ingram.

Tickets for the Late Party are $175, which includes a cocktail hour and seat for the gala performance.

To purchase tickets, go to nashvilleballet.com/lateparty.

To learn more about the Nashville Ballet, go to nashvilleballet.com.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Anchor

Tracy Kornet is an award-winning anchor, host and writer. She joined News4 in September 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.