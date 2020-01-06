One of country music’s biggest stars and the Nashville Ballet will soon share the stage.
Maren Morris will perform at the Ballet Ball, February 29th at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
The Grammy and CMA Album of the Year-winner will sing a setlist of her hits at the black-tie fundraising gala, which raises money to present educational dance programming to over 30,000 youth and families in underserved communities throughout Middle Tennessee.
Singer-songwriter Rayland Baxter will also perform.
The Versailles-inspired ball is chaired by Allison Cotton and Emily Humphreys along with Honorary Chair Suann Davis. Late Party Co-Chairs are Ann Ralls Brown, Camille Barrett, and Hank Ingram.
Tickets for the Late Party are $175, which includes a cocktail hour and seat for the gala performance.
To purchase tickets, go to nashvilleballet.com/lateparty.
To learn more about the Nashville Ballet, go to nashvilleballet.com.
