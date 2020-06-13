Another March for Justice is underway on Saturday evening in Nashville.

The march, planned by Black Lives Matter Nashville, began at Legislative Plaza in Nashville from 5 p.m. in remembrance of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two victims of police brutality. 

Starting at Legislative Plaza, the march went to various locations in downtown Nashville. 

Social distancing was encouraged and marchers will be asked to march 6-feet apart from each other. 

Posters and signs were welcome, but were asked to remain respectful. Marchers were also encouraged to bring water as the weather may be warm. 

Last week, thousands attended a March for Justice rally in Nashville. 

Another event called Defend Black Lives Block Party is scheduled for Sunday afternoon outside Nashville City Hall. 

