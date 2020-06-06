"I Will Breathe" Rally

Thousands of people are here on the legislative plaza protesting against the killing of George Floyd.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A "March for Justice" rally is happening in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Organizers tell News4 the march will begin at 2 p.m. at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. 

Those choosing to walk are suggested to bring water due to the heat and humidity. Posters and other signs are welcome, but organizers are asking marchers to keep them respectful. 

The march was organized by Middle Tennessee State University students part of the Somali and Muslim communities. 

News4 will be at the rally and will have live coverage on Facebook, wsmv.com and the News4 app. 

