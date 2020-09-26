NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A March for Justice for Breonna Taylor is set to happen in Nashville Saturday afternoon.
Police shot and killed Taylor in her Louisville apartment during a drug raid gone wrong on March 13.
On Wednesday, six months after her murder, a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for their role in the murder. Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons were justified in using force to protect themselves.
Office Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, the only charges brought about by the grand jury related to the case.
Please join us to support the March for Justice. We will be marching at from Ida B. Wells Plaza to various spots in downtown Nashville. You may join us from different points along the route as well. #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor #freecapitolhilltn pic.twitter.com/HLu0C4X8cF— PeoplesPlazaTN (@plaza_tn) September 24, 2020
The march will start at 4 p.m. at Legislative Plaza and will go through various parts of downtown Nashville. The march is expected to end at 7 p.m.
All social distancing measures are expected from those participating and masks are required.
News4 will have coverage of the march both on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.