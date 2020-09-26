City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT killed by police six months ago.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A March for Justice for Breonna Taylor is set to happen in Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Police shot and killed Taylor in her Louisville apartment during a drug raid gone wrong on March 13. 

On Wednesday, six months after her murder, a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for their role in the murder. Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons were justified in using force to protect themselves.

Office Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, the only charges brought about by the grand jury related to the case. 

The march will start at 4 p.m. at Legislative Plaza and will go through various parts of downtown Nashville. The march is expected to end at 7 p.m. 

All social distancing measures are expected from those participating and masks are required. 

