110 years ago, Dorris Motor Company made cars from a building in downtown Nashville.
This summer, they started tearing that building down.
"You're not gonna see anything here, it's gonna be gone."
Barry Walker cares about history, and he always has.
He spoke with News4 25 years ago, driving a once made-in-Nashville car called the Marathon.
The old Building on Clinton Street where Marathon's were made was a mess, he wanted to change that....and he did.
Marathon Village is now a vital part of the city, thanks to him.
So watching what they're doing with the Dorris Building makes him angry.
"All of this is original, ain't been touched, looks the same except a little dirtier, peeled paint the same it did back in the 1800's."
So, as it prepared for the wrecking ball, he came to save it, piece-by-piece the bricks, walls, doors and rebuild it in Marathon Village.
They laughed at his big idea once, nobody who knows him is laughing now.
"It's been here since 1895, there will be nothing here all the new construction, but we're losing a lot of valuable Nashville history and it's a shame."
