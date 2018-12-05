A 15-year-old Maplewood High School was charged with bringing a gun onto school property on Wednesday, according to Metro Police.
Police said they found an unloaded nine millimeter pistol and a separate loaded magazine for the gun were found inside his backpack.
A student tip led to the school resource officer to recover the gun.
The teen was taken to juvenile detention and charged with unlawful weapon possession on school property.
