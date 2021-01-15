NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While most girls know the names of makeup brands, Maplewood High School senior Jacqueline Nanney, says her language is tires.
“I like cars, I like how they look, but before I started the program, I didn’t know anything,” says Nanney.
She now knows a lot in an industry dominated by men. In a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Survey, 2% of the people in the automotive mechanic field were female. Nanney works part-time at the Berry Hill Bridgestone location.
Bridgestone sponsors the automotive class at Maplewood High School.
“We made a replica of a Firestone Complete Auto Store in the school shop,” explains Chuck Bowles, Bridgestone Regional Manager. It’s taught by Twjuana Williams who has been in the industry for 40 years.
“You have to know, like I did in the 3rd grade, that this is want you want,” says Williams. “Because there’s a song called “This is a Man’s World” and when you get in the automotive you will hear “this is a man’s world” but it ain’t – this is a girls world!” You know we make it go round.”
Williams says in her 40 years it wasn’t easy being a woman in the industry.
“I’m going to tell you, I had my toolbox sabotaged, you know I’ve had tires cut, I had a Klan hat put in my toolbox, I had people making Ku calls.”
Since 2016, 86 students graduated from the Bridgestone sponsored program at Maplewood High. 14 of those students were women, and this year, due to the pandemic, classes have gone virtual.
“That’s the disappointing part is because those kids that are virtual, they aren’t getting an opportunity to work in that environment,” says Bowles.
But whether it’s wiper fluid or oil, Nanney says she’s still all hands in at her part-time job.
“A lot of girls don’t like the industry. Well, they like the industry, but they don’t like the get your hands dirty,” chuckles Nanney.
Nanney says she plans to go to college for business after she graduates this spring. She will continue work at the Berry Hill Firestone during that time.
