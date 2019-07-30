NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man who went into the MAPCO store on Murfreesboro Road early Monday morning and took a cash register has hit the store again, taking the cash register again.
The first incident happened Monday morning around 2 a.m. when Metro Police say the suspect told the clerk he had a gun. He then grabbed the cash register and ran off. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
The same store was hit overnight. Police say a suspect fitting the exact description of the man who previously robbed the store took the register again. The difference this time was that the clerk was not present when the register was stolen. Police are handling this investigation as a theft.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in finding this suspect, contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.