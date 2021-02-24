NASHVILLE (WSMV) - MAPCO convenience store has announced their new program to provide paid time off for team members getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
This program will be in place for 3,200 employees across their nearly 340 stores.
Upon completion of both vaccines, in addition to the time off, hourly team members will receive eight additional hours of pay and salaried employees will receive eight hours added to their paid time off allotment.
MAPCO’s CEO, Frederic Chaveyriat battled COVID-19 back in December 2020 and has taken a firm stance to fight COVID-19 and educate his employees.
